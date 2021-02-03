Senate Panel OKs Commerce Nominee Despite Huawei Doubts

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 3:58 PM EST) -- The Senate Commerce Committee voted on Wednesday to approve the Biden administration's pick for Commerce Department secretary, despite some Republicans' misgivings over the nominee's reluctance to state a clear position on how she'll approach Chinese technology company Huawei. Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo's nomination for secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce passed Wednesday morning in a committee roll call vote of 21-3. Ahead of the vote, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., the outgoing committee chairman, expressed concern about the lack of specifics Raimondo has offered on whether Huawei will remain on a Trump-era government blacklist. "I do remain concerned about the governor's...

