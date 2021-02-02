9th Circ. Says United, Delta Can't Duck Calif. Pay Stubs Fight

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 6:30 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit said Tuesday that United Airlines and Delta Air Lines can't escape allegations they shorted flight crews on pay and violated California's wage statement and timekeeping regulations, saying federal law doesn't bar the Golden State's rules from applying to interstate transportation workers like flight attendants and pilots. A three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit reversed most of United and Delta's earlier summary judgment wins in a trio of long-running class actions alleging the airlines issued noncompliant wage statements that failed to pay pilots and flight attendants for all hours worked. The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday declined to rule outright...

