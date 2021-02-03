Justices Vacate In 2 Suits Over Seized Jewish Property

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 10:56 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday vacated two D.C. Circuit decisions in cases involving the alleged seizure of possessions from European Jews during the Holocaust, opting for a narrower view of an exception to U.S. foreign sovereign immunity law. In one case brought by Alan Philipp and other heirs of several Jewish art dealers against Germany, the D.C. Circuit concluded the events at issue involved a foreign government taking its own citizens' property, which would normally be excluded from an expropriation exception to U.S. foreign sovereign immunity law. Yet the D.C. Circuit concluded sovereign immunity did not apply since the art looting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS