Justices Clarify Sovereign Immunity Exception In Nazi Art Row

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 10:56 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday vacated a D.C. Circuit decision that kept alive a case seeking $250 million for medieval art that was allegedly looted by the Nazis, siding with Germany's narrower view of an exception to U.S. foreign sovereign immunity law. The D.C. Circuit in 2018 agreed with Alan Philipp and the other heirs of several Jewish art dealers that Germany qualified for the so-called expropriation exception of the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act because the alleged looting amounted to genocide, a violation of international law. But the Supreme Court ruled unanimously to vacate and remand Wednesday, with Chief Justice...

