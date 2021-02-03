High Court Cancels Border Wall, Remain In Mexico Hearings

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 10:27 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday cancelled oral arguments in suits challenging former President Donald Trump's diversion of $2.5 billion in defense funding for border wall construction and a policy forcing asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while their immigration cases proceed. The Biden administration had sought to remove the cases from the high court's upcoming calendar, citing President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day orders freezing funding for the U.S.-Mexico border wall and ending enrollment in the Migrant Protection Protocols, which is colloquially known as the "Remain in Mexico" program. Under the program, more than 68,000 migrants have been forced to wait in...

