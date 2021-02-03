Hagens Berman, Pomerantz Vie To Lead Pebble Mine Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- Hagens Berman, Pomerantz and several other firms have asked a New York federal court to appoint them lead counsel in a proposed class action filed by Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shareholders who say the company violated securities law regarding Alaska's Pebble Mine. In a flurry of filings Tuesday, several firms pitched their case to act as lead counsel for the proposed class action and to have their clients act as lead plaintiffs. The firms seeking to lead the case are Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Berger Montague PC, The Rosen Law Firm PA, Pomerantz LLP, Bragar Eagel & Squire PC and Kehoe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS