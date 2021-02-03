Google Offers 'No Proof' For Moving Texas Case, AGs Say

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 10:07 PM EST) -- Attorneys general from 10 states assailed Google's bid to relocate their lawsuit targeting the tech giant's display advertising business, telling a Texas federal judge that there's no valid reason to move the case to the company's home state. The Texas-led enforcer coalition filed allegations of monopolizing the market for advertising displayed on third-party websites in the Eastern District of Texas in December and insisted Tuesday that's where it should remain. It doesn't matter that Google is based in Mountain View, California, or that at least half a dozen similar private suits targeting its display advertising business are all in the...

