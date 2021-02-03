7th Circ. Revives United Airlines Pilot's Military Leave Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 10:51 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit revived Wednesday a military leave suit brought by a United Airlines pilot, finding that military leave should be afforded the same "rights and benefits" as jury duty and other types of paid leave under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act. In an 18-page opinion, a three-judge panel unanimously ruled that a lower court prematurely dismissed Eric White's proposed class action that accuses United Airlines Inc. of running afoul of USERRA when it failed to provide paid leave to him and other reservists on short-term military leave. White argued that the airline's failure denies him and others...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS