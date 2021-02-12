Advocating For Broad Brady Orders Under New Criminal Rule

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 5:55 PM EST) -- On Oct. 21, 2020, former President Donald Trump signed into law the Due Process Protections Act. The act requires district courts to issue, at the first court appearance in every criminal case, an order confirming the prosecution's disclosure obligations under the 1963 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Brady v. Maryland and its progeny, and the possible consequences of violating such order. The act calls for promulgation of model orders but gives district courts discretion whether to use those models or formulate their own orders. Though the act requires the court to confirm the prosecution's Brady obligations, it does not define the content...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS