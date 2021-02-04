Lead Texas Atty In Google Suit Tells Team Not To Use Gmail

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 7:26 PM EST) -- Attorneys representing the Texas-led coalition of attorneys general suing Google over its display advertising business are under orders from their lead counsel not to use Gmail for fear the company could somehow mine emails to its advantage. W. Mark Lanier of The Lanier Firm PC said on a call with reporters Thursday following a status conference for the Eastern District of Texas case that he has no evidence that Google is mining emails, and­ he noted that it would be illegal for Google to actually read an individual's email to help the company in the litigation. "But it's not illegal for...

