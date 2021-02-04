Crash Victim Says Atty's Closings Shouldn't Kill $18M Verdict

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 3:41 PM EST) -- A Georgia crash victim urged the state's highest court Thursday to reinstate his $18 million injury verdict after it was tossed due to his lawyer's comments to jurors that they would be signing his "death warrant" by giving him a low award. Johnny L. Williams asked the Georgia Supreme Court to reverse a March ruling of the Georgia Court of Appeals that held that his attorney's closing arguments at trial violated court instructions not to overly inflame the emotions of the jury. Williams said the instructions were vague and that the trial court also asked parties to object during trial if...

