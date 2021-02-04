Ill. Judge Approves $50M Project Investment Fraud Settlement

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 7:29 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday gave his final blessing to a class settlement reimbursing a group of Chinese nationals who helped fund a $50 million Chicago tower project that went nowhere, saying he was happy to see the often-contentious litigation has resolved. U.S. District Judge Charles Kocoras told Carillon Tower LP and the more than 50 settling investors during a remote hearing that he didn't think any question existed over whether he should grant final approval to their settlement. More than 30 investors have decided to opt out and keep their investments in the construction project. Judge Kocoras said he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS