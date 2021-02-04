Glass Co.'s Parent Asks Out Of Tornado Insurance Dispute

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 8:43 PM EST) -- The Japanese parent company of American glass manufacturer Pilkington urged a New York federal court to drop claims brought against it by the manufacturer's insurer, saying the allegations are a backdoor effort to obtain discovery and should be arbitrated. Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. of America has "cobbled together" claims for a third-party complaint, Tokyo-based Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. wrote Wednesday in its motion to dismiss. While its true goal, Nippon said, is to "maneuver" around discovery protections while it fights paying up to $85 million to Pilkington for tornado damage. This became clear in November, Nippon claimed, when MSI offered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS