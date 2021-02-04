Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Google's Security Problem Bigger Than A Bug, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 10:47 PM EST) -- Rhode Island urged the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to revive a putative securities class action alleging Google duped investors about a 2018 software bug that exposed half a million users' data, arguing the state sufficiently alleged that Google hid systemic security deficiencies that were "a much bigger problem than one bug."

During a videoconference hearing, Rhode Island's counsel, Jason Forge of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, argued that the bug was a symptom of larger systemic security vulnerabilities at Google that made security breaches inevitable, and that the complaint sufficiently alleges a claim of scienter because company executives were specifically...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!