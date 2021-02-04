Google's Security Problem Bigger Than A Bug, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 10:47 PM EST) -- Rhode Island urged the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to revive a putative securities class action alleging Google duped investors about a 2018 software bug that exposed half a million users' data, arguing the state sufficiently alleged that Google hid systemic security deficiencies that were "a much bigger problem than one bug." During a videoconference hearing, Rhode Island's counsel, Jason Forge of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, argued that the bug was a symptom of larger systemic security vulnerabilities at Google that made security breaches inevitable, and that the complaint sufficiently alleges a claim of scienter because company executives were specifically...

