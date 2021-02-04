Edelson Moves For Default In Girardi Boeing Theft Case

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 10:14 PM EST) -- Edelson PC asked an Illinois federal judge Thursday to enter a default judgment against companies owned by Girardi Keese founder Tom Girardi and his estranged wife, Erika Jayne, that have not responded to claims the lawyer mishandled of millions in Boeing plane crash settlement money. Edelson says neither Girardi Financial Inc., of which Girardi is president, and EJ Global LLC, owned by his estranged wife, has responded to a summons and complaint in Edelson's lawsuit alleging that Girardi mishandled more than $2 million in clients' settlement money. Girardi received Edelson's summons and complaint on Dec. 22 in his capacity as EJ Global's...

