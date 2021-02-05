Security For Shipping Dispute Improper, Coal Co. Says

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 9:34 PM EST) -- Xcoal Energy and Resources asked a New York federal judge to vacate an order granting a request by a Marshall Islands-based shipping company to seize nearly $6 million as security in an ongoing dispute over coal shipments, arguing basic requirements for that security aren't met. Xcoal said Thursday that the Feb. 1 order establishing the security can only remain in place in part when "a defendant is not found within the district." Xcoal, however, said the company qualifies as being found in New York state, according to the motion to vacate the writ of attachment filed Thursday. The motion follows a...

