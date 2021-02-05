Roger Clemens' Son, Godson Get $3.2M In Bar Assault Trial

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 11:04 PM EST) -- A Harris County jury deliberated for nearly five hours on Friday before determining that the son and godson of former Major League Baseball pitcher Roger Clemens are entitled to $3.24 million in damages for an assault that took place at a Houston bar during a 2018 New Year's Eve celebration. Minor League Baseball players Conner Capel and Kacy Clemens lodged the assault and negligence lawsuit against 34th S&S LLC, which does business as Concrete Cowboy, and owner Daniel Joseph Wierck in January 2019. They asked the jury for $5 million in damages when the trial began on Monday. During closing arguments...

