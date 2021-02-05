Ex-Mass. Tribal Chair Wants To Cut Counts In Bribery Case

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 7:53 PM EST) -- The former chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe has asked a Massachusetts federal court to trim extortion and conspiracy counts against him in a bribery case connected to a multimillion-dollar casino project contract, saying the facts alleged in the indictment don't support a conviction. Cedric Cromwell asserted Thursday in a motion to dismiss five of 10 counts in the U.S. government's indictment that federal prosecutors failed to show that any payment he received from David DeQuattro, the owner of a Providence, Rhode Island-based architecture and design firm, was made in exchange for an official act by him as the tribe's chairman....

