Cruz Delays Vote On Raimondo For Commerce Secretary

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 9:49 PM EST) -- Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has placed a hold on the nomination of Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo as President Joe Biden's U.S. Department of Commerce secretary, complaining that she seems insufficiently forceful against Chinese tech giant Huawei and its alleged role in espionage. Raimondo cleared the Senate Commerce Committee 21-3 on Feb. 3, heading for a full Senate vote. The move by Cruz was part of his recent criticism of Biden Cabinet picks as going easy on China. The conservative Texan said on Twitter that the governor should have committed to keeping Huawei on the Commerce Department's so-called entity list, which requires...

