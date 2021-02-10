Key Trade Secret Developments Of 2020: Part 2

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- Last year brought significant developments in trade secret law. In the conclusion of this two-part article,[1] we highlight five developments in particular: (1) the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's affirmance of a lower court's denial of sealing requests where the motion was overbroad and unsupported, although subsequently narrowed; (2) the importance of satisfying the legal definition of a trade secret; (3) the use of prior bad act evidence; (4) the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit's reduction of a $700 million punitive damages award to $140 million to comport with due process; and (5) the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS