MKS Instruments Lobs Competing $6B Bid For Laser Maker

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 4:04 PM EST) -- Manufacturing optimization firm MKS Instruments Inc. on Monday made a roughly $6 billion offer for Coherent Inc., in a move meant to usurp Lumentum's previously announced $5.7 billion takeover of the laser tools and systems developer. The proposal sees Andover, Massachusetts-based MKS pledging a total of $240 per share to pick up Santa Clara, California-headquartered Coherent. The consideration would come in the form of $115 in cash and .7473 of a share of MKS common stock per share of Coherent common stock. That represents a roughly 16% premium over the transaction announced Jan. 19, under which San Jose, California-based Lumentum Holdings...

