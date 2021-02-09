How Biden's Administration Will Affect The Insurance Industry

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 6:20 PM EST) -- Following a pair of January runoff elections in Georgia, the Biden administration took office with control of both houses of Congress and the White House. This shift in control of the federal government in the middle of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic will have substantial implications for the U.S. economy as a whole, and especially for the insurance industry. While the specific contours of the incoming administration's legislative and regulatory agenda are only just beginning to emerge, Biden's administration has signaled a particular interest in addressing a range of key issues germane to the insurance industry: consumer protections, regulation of the cannabis...

