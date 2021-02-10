Fortnite User Seeks To Nix Epic Games' Contracts With Kids

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 9:38 PM EST) -- A Fortnite player and the player's guardian filed a putative class action against Epic Games in California federal court Monday accusing the developer of misleading millions of children into making in-game purchases they didn't understand and urging the court to throw out the deals or make them voidable so players can get their money back. The suit launched by K.W., a minor; and K.W's guardian, Jillian Williams, accuses North Carolina-based Epic Games of targeting minors, manipulating them to enter into millions of contracts to purchase Fortnite video-game currency and other nonrefundable virtual items without understanding "the economic reality of those transactions."...

