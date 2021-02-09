NTSB Faults Pilot, Helicopter Co. In Deadly Kobe Bryant Crash

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 7:23 PM EST) -- The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday concluded its yearlong investigation into the helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant and eight others, finding that the pilot made a bad decision to fly into clouds, which caused him to become disoriented and led to the accident. A man pays his respects to the late Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna in front of a Los Angeles mural by Louie Sloe Palsino on Jan. 26, the first anniversary of their deaths. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Bryant was escorting his daughter Gianna, 13, and others to a youth basketball game at his Mamba Sports...

