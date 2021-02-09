Delta Jet Fuel Dump Claims Aren't Preempted, Court Told

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 8:08 PM EST) -- Federal aviation safety regulations don't shield Delta Air Lines from liability for dumping 15,000 gallons of jet fuel at low altitude over densely populated areas during an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport, a proposed class of injured residents and homeowners said in court filings Monday. Injured residents and homeowners spearheading a consolidated proposed class action against the airline fired back at Delta's attempt to slash claims and dodge liability for the Jan. 14, 2020, fuel dump incident involving Delta Flight 89, a Los Angeles to Shanghai-bound flight. One of the aircraft's engines malfunctioned shortly after takeoff and the pilot...

