Navy Notice Error Won't Sink $22M Logistics Deal, GAO Says

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 10:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has ruled that a bidder's failure to immediately challenge the awardee's eligibility on a $22.3 million Navy small business contract meant the protester wasn't prejudiced by the Navy neglecting to provide a required pre-award notice. Although the Navy violated the Federal Acquisition Regulation when it failed to tell KIRA Training Services LLC ahead of time that it intended to award the disputed logistics support services deal to Invicta Defense LLC — a requirement for small business set-aside contracts — that did not entirely cut off KIRA's opportunity to challenge Invicta's small business status, the GAO said...

