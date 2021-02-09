LA-Area Atty Indicted In $4.5M Investment Fraud Scheme

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 10:45 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles-area real estate attorney has been accused of swindling at least $4.5 million from investors by lying about the assets of his purported investment firm and a purported venture capital firm, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday in New York federal court. Prosecutors say that Derek Jones, 46, coerced investors into backing his firm BlueRidge Realty by falsely claiming that it was developing a resort village on land it controlled in Washington state. In reality, neither BlueRidge nor Jones owned or controlled the property, and there was no development underway, according to a federal grand jury, which handed down...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS