AbbVie Denies Judge-Shopping In Humira Kickback Cases

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 11:01 PM EDT) -- AbbVie Inc. insisted Tuesday that its push for one judge to handle a pair of closely watched fraud cases has nothing to do with that judge rejecting kickback theories that another judge deemed viable, saying it merely desires consistency. In a reply brief, the drugmaker defended its bid to have a proposed securities class action in Illinois federal court reassigned to the judge handling a whistleblower's False Claims Act case in the same court. According to AbbVie, reassignment is the "sensible path forward" for comparable allegations that it rewarded prescribers of its blockbuster biologic Humira with kickbacks disguised as innocuous administrative...

