Driving Forces Shaping The Life Settlements Market

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 6:09 PM EST) -- Last year was a relatively quiet one for the life settlements market, which involves the sale of life insurance policies by their initial owners to investors and is also known as the secondary life insurance industry. Nevertheless, there were several new life settlement policy investment fund formations, a few important stranger-originated life insurance cases, noncontroversial legislative developments and reports of an uptick in life settlement activity partially spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. There was also the beginning of some life insurers' attempts to begin buying back their own in-force life insurance policies (not in policy surrenders) in competition with secondary market...

