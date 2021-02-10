Real Estate Rumors: Accesso Services, Valentino, Specialized

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 6:09 PM EST) -- An entity affiliated with construction management firm Accesso Services is hoping to build 34 apartment units in Miami-Dade County, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The entity, 770 USA LLC, is seeking to build a six-story project at 18550 N.E. 23rd Court near North Miami Beach, the Journal reported. Fashion company Valentino has reached a deal to lease 8,800 square feet in New York's Soho neighborhood, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for space at 135 Spring St., which is owned by investment management firm Invesco Ltd., and the company plans to move into the new digs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS