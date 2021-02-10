Cos. Seek To Exit NYPD Off-Duty Pay Fight

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 3:12 PM EST) -- Businesses participating in a New York City Police Department off-duty security program have urged a New York federal court to let them escape a proposed class and collective action by thousands of officers claiming unpaid wages, saying the department, not the businesses, controlled payments. In a motion to dismiss Tuesday, TD Bank NA, Duane Reade Inc., B&H Photo Video Pro Audio LLC, Bloomberg LP and Whole Foods Market Group Inc., all of which participated in the NYPD's Paid Detail Program, argued that the officers can't bring federal, state and labor law claims against the companies because the NYPD was the officers'...

