Biden Faces Fresh Pressure To Remove Security Tariffs

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 2:01 PM EST) -- A trade organization representing importers and manufacturers called on President Joe Biden in a letter Tuesday to reverse steel and aluminum national security tariffs, saying the levies have actually weakened the country by hobbling manufacturers and bruising trade relationships abroad. The Coalition of American Metal Manufacturers and Users, or CAMMU, said former President Donald Trump's move to invoke a Cold War-era law — Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 — in 2018, has led to modest gains for producers, but was driving manufacturers under through high prices, production delays and material shortages. "More than 6.2 million Americans work...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS