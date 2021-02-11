The Power Of A National Climate Emergency Declaration

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 4:10 PM EST) -- Local, regional and national governments across the globe — including those of New Zealand, Japan and the U.K. — have issued emergency declarations pertaining to climate change. Echoing these concerns, during his inaugural address, President Joe Biden spoke of "a climate in crisis," and stated that "[w]e will be judged, you and I, for how we resolve the cascading crises of our era." His comments reflected a familiar theme from the campaign, where Biden called climate change "the existential threat of our time," and stated that "[w]e need to meet the moment with the urgency it demands, as we would with...

