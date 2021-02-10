Former PE Exec Pleads Guilty To 'Varsity Blues' Fraud

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 4:52 PM EST) -- A former private equity executive nabbed in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal admitted Wednesday to paying $50,000 to boost his son's standardized test scores, pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud in the sprawling corruption prosecution. William E. McGlashan Jr. appeared via videoconference before U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton and pled guilty in exchange for a stipulated sentence of three months in prison, a $250,000 fine plus restitution, and two years of supervised release. McGlashan, the 57-year-old former managing partner of TPG Capital's platform TPG Growth, admitted at the hearing to paying scheme ringleader William "Rick" Singer $50,000 to...

