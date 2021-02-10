Several Private Facebook Antitrust Suits Consolidated

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 8:30 PM EST) -- A California federal court consolidated eight class action cases accusing Facebook of antitrust violations on Tuesday, with their allegations all similar and the Federal Trade Commission's suit accusing the social network of acquiring and blocking rival social media platforms. U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh consolidated the eight consumer cases after the parties and Facebook moved to have the cases labeled as related to one another. Consumers Vickie Sherman, Lezah Neville-Marr, Katherine Loopers, Jarred Johnson, Jessica L. Layser, Rachel Banks Kupcho, Deborah Dames, Charles Steinberg and Maximilian Klein had asked for their cases to be lumped together in separate motions....

