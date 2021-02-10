Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Several Private Facebook Antitrust Suits Consolidated

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 8:30 PM EST) -- A California federal court consolidated eight class action cases accusing Facebook of antitrust violations on Tuesday, with their allegations all similar and the Federal Trade Commission's suit accusing the social network of acquiring and blocking rival social media platforms.

U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh consolidated the eight consumer cases after the parties and Facebook moved to have the cases labeled as related to one another. Consumers Vickie Sherman, Lezah Neville-Marr, Katherine Loopers, Jarred Johnson, Jessica L. Layser, Rachel Banks Kupcho, Deborah Dames, Charles Steinberg and Maximilian Klein had asked for their cases to be lumped together in separate motions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!