DOL Plans To Repeal Bias Carveout For Religious Contractors

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 2:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor told a Manhattan federal judge that it will reverse a Trump-era rule allowing religious government contractors to avoid federal antidiscrimination law, saying the agency will move to roll back the regulations "in the near future." The agency said in a court filing Tuesday that the dismantling of the controversial rule — which was finalized in December and rolled out by the DOL's bias watchdog for federal contractors, the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs — will not be immediate. "DOL writes to inform the court that it intends to propose rescission of the rule at issue in this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS