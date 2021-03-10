Donziger Tells 2nd Circ. His Home Confinement Is Absurd

Law360, New York (March 10, 2021, 9:29 PM EST) -- Embattled human rights attorney Steven Donziger on Wednesday urged the Second Circuit to reverse a lower court's order that has kept him in home confinement since 2019 on a contempt charge with a maximum sentence of six months in prison, stemming from his decades-long fight with Chevron over pollution in Ecuador. Donziger has been under home confinement for 582 days since U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan directed that criminal contempt charges be filed against the now-disbarred attorney over his alleged refusal to comply with orders directing him to provide access to electronic devices, email and social media accounts for inspection...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS