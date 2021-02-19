Bell Nunnally Hires Ex-Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Pro

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 2:08 PM EST) -- Bell Nunnally & Martin LLP has added a corporate and real estate attorney previously with Greenberg Traurig LLP as a partner in its Dallas office, the firm has announced. Dania Duncan Moreno will be part of Bell Nunnally's real estate, mergers and acquisitions and corporate and security groups, where she will focus her practice on assisting companies based in the U.S. and abroad with a wide range of real estate transactions, according to the firm's Feb. 11 announcement. Duncan Moreno regularly represents clients who are looking to acquire, sell, lease or develop real estate properties for hospitality, retail, industrial and residential...

