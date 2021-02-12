CDK, Reynolds Battle Auto Dealer Data MDL

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 10:53 PM EST) -- CDK Global and Reynolds and Reynolds went toe-to-toe Friday in Illinois federal court with auto dealerships and rival data companies accusing them in multidistrict litigation of monopolizing the auto dealer data market in a series of lightning rounds laying out the scope of competing antitrust and improper data access claims. U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. convened a series of "tutorial" arguments, with little or no questions from the bench at this stage, for nearly two dozen motions to nix claims, theories and expert testimony. Among them was a bid by CDK Global LLC and Reynolds and Reynolds Co. to prevent...

