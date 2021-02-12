VW Opt-Out Drivers Tell 9th Circ. MDL Judge Stymied Them

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 10:13 PM EST) -- Ten drivers who opted out of Volkswagen's settlements over its emissions-cheating scandal told the Ninth Circuit that the California judge overseeing multidistrict litigation against the automaker should've recused himself from their bellwether trial last year because he improperly gutted their claims and championed the settlements. The drivers filed an opening brief in seven separate appeals before the Ninth Circuit on Thursday, claiming that U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer had tossed or gutted all of their consumer-protection claims and barred them from recovering the full cost of their vehicles that they were fraudulently induced to buy despite not being legally compliant with...

