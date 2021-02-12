Massive Lowe's, Aon ERISA Class Action Heads Toward Trial

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 7:30 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal judge on Friday shot down dueling summary bids for victory from Lowe's, Aon Hewitt and a group of around 250,000 current and former Lowe's employees in a 401(k) mismanagement class action, saying a jury needed to weigh the facts of the case. U.S. District Judge Kenneth Bell said none of the parties were due a win in former Lowe's employee Benjamin Reetz's suit, which accused Lowe's Cos. Inc. and Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting Inc. of flouting their Employee Retirement Income Security Act duties. The class was certified in November. "In reviewing the parties' more than 250 pages of...

