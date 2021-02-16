DirecTV Mostly Escapes Class Action For Unwanted Calls

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 5:22 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has stamped out a class action against DirecTV over unwanted calls to customers, leaving intact only a complaint that will be headed to arbitration and that claims the satellite giant divulged some consumers' personal data amid the litigation. U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen said DirecTV could not be held liable under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act for unsolicited cold calls that Telecel Marketing Solutions Inc. placed to existing DirecTV customers in hopes of signing up new subscriptions. The satellite company told Telecel at the outset of their marketing deal that such people should not be contacted, he...

