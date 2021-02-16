Ex-Girardi Keese Atty Seeks Out Of Settlement Theft Suit

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 2:59 PM EST) -- A former lawyer at bankrupt California law firm Girardi Keese has asked an Illinois federal judge to dismiss him from a suit claiming firm founder Tom Girardi wrongfully took millions of dollars from a plane crash settlement, saying there are no grounds to sue him in Illinois. In a filing Friday, Keith Griffin denied he had any control over Girardi Keese's finances or engaged in any conduct that would allow him to be drawn into the suit filed by Edelson PC against Girardi in a Chicago court in December. "Edelson defames a host of non-responsible parties while seeking to recover millions...

