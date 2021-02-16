Parler Relaunches After Amazon's Riot Suspension

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 6:15 PM EST) -- Conservative microblogging site Parler said Monday it has relaunched using a web hosting service that's not dependent on offerings from "Big Tech" after Amazon suspended its account last month in the wake of the U.S. Capitol riots. Parler said in a statement that its new network is built on "robust, sustainable independent, technology" and that the social media site will be open only to its existing 20 million users for the first week, with new users able to register next week. "We're thrilled to welcome everyone back," Parler's interim CEO Mark Meckler said in Monday's statement. "Parler is being run by...

