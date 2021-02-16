Attys Should Get $624K After Tips Trial Win, Judge Says

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 6:58 PM EST) -- Restaurant employees should recover $624,423 in attorney fees and costs following their trial win over allegations that a Texas-based steakhouse chain illegally shifted the cost of processing credit card tips onto them, even though they did not prevail on all the claims, a federal magistrate judge recommended. In a report Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew W. Austin rejected much of the argument by Perry's Restaurant LLC, which operates Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, that the employees should not recover fees for time spent on claims that were not successful following a bench trial. Because the employees prevailed on other claims, they could still...

