Djibouti Fights Bid To Enforce $486M Award To Port Operator

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 6:00 PM EST) -- Djibouti is seeking to escape a Dubai port operator's lawsuit in Washington, D.C., to enforce a more than $486 million arbitral award issued in London following a dispute over control of a deep-sea terminal, as it has emerged that the country has asked its own courts to annul the award. The East African country argued in a motion to dismiss on Monday that it had not been properly notified of the litigation because the service method used by Doraleh Container Terminal SA does not comply with foreign sovereign immunity law. Doraleh Container Terminal, a joint venture between Djibouti's port company and...

