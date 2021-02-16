Accused PPP Fraudster Says Vaccine Hurdles Could Bias Jury

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 6:36 PM EST) -- A doctor accused of health care fraud and Payment Protection Program loan fraud urged a New York federal court to delay his upcoming March trial, arguing that slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout and "alarming" racial disparities in vaccine distribution would create a lopsided jury pool. Ameet Goyal, an ophthalmologist, asked U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel on Monday to postpone his March 29 trial for four months due to the effect disproportionate vaccination rates could have on his constitutional rights if the trial goes ahead as planned. Racial disparities in vaccination rates in New York could negatively influence jury selection, which in turn...

