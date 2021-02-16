NFL Retirement Plan Tries To Dodge Suit Over Disability Cuts

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 9:21 PM EST) -- The National Football League's retirement and disability benefits plans asked an Illinois federal judge Monday to throw out a lawsuit alleging they unlawfully shifted benefits between the plans, saying three former players should have sued the league's management council and players' association. In the proposed class action filed in federal court in November, former players Lance Brown, Amon Gordon and Charles Grant alleged that in December 2014, the league and the players' union inked a controversial amendment in the retirement plan that shifted disability benefits to the disability plan. Then in March 2020, a new labor agreement was signed that resulted in cuts to the...

