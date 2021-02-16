Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NFL Retirement Plan Tries To Dodge Suit Over Disability Cuts

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 9:21 PM EST) -- The National Football League's retirement and disability benefits plans asked an Illinois federal judge Monday to throw out a lawsuit alleging they unlawfully shifted benefits between the plans, saying three former players should have sued the league's management council and players' association.

In the proposed class action filed in federal court in November, former players Lance Brown, Amon Gordon and Charles Grant alleged that in December 2014, the league and the players' union inked a controversial amendment in the retirement plan that shifted disability benefits to the disability plan. Then in March 2020, a new labor agreement was signed that resulted in cuts to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!