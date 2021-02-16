Investors Granted $26.5M In Damages In EB-5 Fraud Suit

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 7:59 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has said a father and son are on the hook for $26.5 million in damages to immigrant investors from China, Turkey and Iran who accused them of carrying out an EB-5 investment fraud through a purported Palm Beach resort project. West Palm Beach-based U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra previously found that Joseph Walsh Sr., the scheme's alleged mastermind, and his son, Joseph Walsh Jr., had defaulted after "knowingly and willfully" violating court orders and abandoning their defenses, but he awarded compensatory damages in his final orders, issued Friday and Tuesday. The orders apply to 41 Chinese, Iranian...

