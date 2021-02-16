Sony Sued Over Alleged PlayStation Controller 'Drift' Defect

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- A video game player filed a putative class action in New York federal court Friday accusing Sony of concealing a "drift" defect in its PlayStation 5 system that causes the controller joystick to act as if it's being moved despite being untouched and in a neutral position. In a 33-page complaint, lead plaintiff Lmarc Turner claims that Sony Corporation of America and Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC knowingly covered up defects associated with the PS5's "DualSense Controller" that causes "drift" after regular usage. The suit says the drifting phenomenon can result in a character moving in-game even if the action is unprompted....

